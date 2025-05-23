Lakeland Man Charged With Attempted Murder, Arson After Setting House Fire That Injured Five

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Thursday, May 15, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a house fire on Dawn Heights Drive in Lakeland.

Upon arrival, it was confirmed that five residents were in the home, with two individuals suffering serious injuries.

Attempted Murder Lakeland

During the investigation, detectives determined that 69-year-old Eddie Thomas, a resident of the home, was responsible for setting the fire. Earlier that morning, at approximately 3:15 a.m., Thomas entered another resident’s bedroom and asked for a ride. When the request was denied, he then asked for jumper cables to “give him a jump.” The victim refused due to the time and noted that Thomas was holding a plastic milk jug containing an unknown liquid.

Shortly after Thomas left the room, the victim said he smelled gas and then heard a “boom”. He opened his bedroom door to find flames in the hallway. The victim has limited mobility and uses a walker, and as he tried to reach the front door – he fell and had to crawl to exit the residence causing him to suffer burns to his hand and feet. He was transported to a local hospital and then transferred to a hospital in Bradenton for burn care.

Another victim stated he was asleep when he heard someone yelling that the house was on fire. He tried leaving by running through the hallway but could not reach the door due to the flames and had to crawl out of his bedroom window.

A third victim advised that he also awoke to yelling. He fled his bedroom and ran towards the front door where he fell over another resident who was already on the ground, also trying to escape.

The fourth victim claimed he had gotten up to use the restroom and he observed Thomas walking around the house which he stated was common. He claims to have heard splashing noises, smelled kerosene, and then heard a noise similar to a fire being ignited. He then heard someone yelling “fire!” and left his bedroom but could not see the front door due to smoke. As he was running, he also fell. Outside of the house, he observed a trail of fire going from an oak tree to the front yard, leading directly into the house.

The fifth victim could not be interviewed as he required emergency surgery for his injuries.

All of the victims reported a strong gasoline odor and noted that the hallway floor was wet and slippery. State Fire Marshal investigators, along with their canine, detected six accelerant alert points and identified two pour patterns.

Two of the victims witnessed Thomas backing out of the yard in his red Chevrolet truck and fleeing the scene.

The landlord advised she had received a call from one of the residents stating that Thomas had set the house on fire. Thomas had lived in the house since 2023 without issue until recently. Due to ongoing disputes and failure to pay rent, he was served an eviction notice, requiring him to vacate by May 20, 2025.

The home was declared a total loss.

The suspect has a prior criminal history and was sentenced to 17 years in prison for 2nd degree murder in 1986 (see his lengthy criminal history below).

“This was a deliberate and dangerous act that put multiple lives at risk. Eddie Thomas showed a complete disregard for human life yet again when he set this fire, knowing the victims were inside. Thanks to our detectives, we have him in custody, and justice will be served.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.

On May 20th Thomas was taken into custody and charged with attempted 1st degree murder (5 counts) and 1st degree arson.

EDDIE LEE THOMAS, DOB 4/28/56 – CRIMINAL HISTORY

18 felonies; 8 convictions

1 misdemeanor; 1 conviction

4 times in state prison

October 28, 1975 – arrested by the PCSO for burglary & grand theft

Spent 14 days in jail, received 5 years’ probation

November 15, 1975 – arrested by the WHPD for false report of a crime

Spent 25 days in jail

May 22, 1986 – arrested by the Bartow Police Dept. for burglary and second degree murder

Eddie’s wife left him on May 11 th and moved with her 4 children into a family member’s home

and moved with her 4 children into a family member’s home Eleven days later, on May 22 nd , Eddie broke into that house and fatally shot her, then fled the scene in a Cadillac

, Eddie broke into that house and fatally shot her, then fled the scene in a Cadillac PCSO Sergeant located the vehicle, which was on fire, in the area of 1 st Street & Avenue T

Street & Avenue T Thomas fled from the burning car but suffered burns to 60% of his body

Convicted of 2nd degree murder, burglary grand theft motor vehicle, grand theft of a firearm, and sentenced to 17 years in state prison + 5 years’ probation

December 1987 – Thomas is booked into state prison for murder

Released August 30, 1996 with 5 years’ probation

Aug. 1997 – arrested for VOP

Feb. 1998 – arrested for VOP

December 1998 – booked into state prison for VOP

Released October 15, 2002

Aug. 2007 – arrested for sexual battery w/deadly weapon, agg. assault w/deadly weapon

March 2008 – pled no contest to lewd/lascivious with victim bet. 12-16 yo

Sentenced to 15 years in prison with credit for 1954 days

Receives registered sex offender status

September 2013 – booked into state prison for lewd/lascivious

Released in November 2020

Aug. 2021 – arrested for VOP/fail to comply with sex offender registration

September 2021 – booked into state prison for VOP

Released June 2023, on probation

Released from probation Jan. 4, 2024

May 2025 – arrested for arson + 5 counts attempted murder