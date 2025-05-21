Fatal Confrontation at Lakeland Convenience Store Leaves One Dead, One Injured

LAKELAND, FL (May 21, 2025) – On May 20, 2025, at 6:08 p.m. Lakeland Police officers responded to the Fast Stop convenience store at 820 East Memorial Boulevard for a shooting which just occurred. Officers arrived to find 37-year-old Joshua Graham unresponsive in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced deceased at that location. A second person, an 18-year-old female, had also been shot in the leg and had been taken to Lakeland Regional Health for treatment in a personal vehicle prior to officer’s arrival.

Detectives responded to investigate, and the preliminary information learned was that the female and known associate, 19-year-old Cornelius Gilmore Jr., arrived at the Fast Stop in separate vehicles. They went inside the store to make a purchase, then came back out and got back in their respective vehicles. As the woman was attempting to back out, Graham was pulling in and attempting to park in a space next to her. It appeared Graham became upset because the female nearly backed into his path. He then called her a derogatory name.

Instead of leaving, the female pulled back into her spot and both she and Gilmore got out of their vehicles to confront Graham. Graham tried to enter the store but was blocked by Gilmore. The two argued further; then the altercation turned physical. The physical altercation continued as the two moved between cars in the parking lot. Gilmore pulled out a handgun and shot in Graham’s direction but missed and struck the female in the leg. Graham had moved past Gilmore and Gilmore turned to fire one more time, striking Graham in the head.

It appears that Graham did not know the female or Gilmore prior to this event and the confrontation was precipitated from their initial contact with each other. Gilmore was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder, Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and Carrying a Concealed Firearm.

The active investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Troy Smith at 863-834-8958 or [email protected].