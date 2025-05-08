Multiple Holidays Proclaimed in Davenport

by: Capers Gay

Davenport

May 7th, 2025

At the May 5th city commission meeting, Davenport officials proclaimed new holidays for the month and weeks of May related to several pertinent issues for the city. These proclamations were approved prior to the meeting so their presence was merely ceremonial, but no less important.

First on the docket was to declare May as Mental Health Month. Davenport recognized that mental health can affect anyone and that effective treatment can nurse them to peace of mind. The Peace River Center also works with patients struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues through multiple programs, including a 24-hour crisis hotline. The city’s police department has also partnered with Peace River Center to assist with the city’s mental health needs. The proclamation aims to help Davenport citizens discuss mental health freely and reduce the stigma surrounding it.

The week of May 17th – May 23rd 2025 was declared National Safe Boating Week. As Florida is considered the “recreational boating capital of the world”, safety for boat owners will obviously be a recurring concern. The hope of this declaration is to encourage boat owners to follow State and Federal safety standards and raise awareness for the personal watercraft safety courses offered in Polk County. A secondary aim is to thank contributors to boat safety, including the Coast Guard Auxiliary unit that provides the safety courses in the first place.

In a similar vein, the month of May 2025 was declared National Water Safety Month. Drowning incidents can occur for a wide variety of reasons and it is the leading cause of death for Polk County children under the age of five. It can even occur in depths as small as two inches. The proclamation hopes to raise awareness about best practices when swimming, for citizens and owners of private swimming facilities. The city has partnered with different agencies including the Safe Kids Suncoast Coalition to assist in this process. As swimming is a common occurrence in Florida, the city believes this issue needs attention.

Finally, the week of May 4th – May 10th was declared Municipal Clerks Week to honor those who link citizens with their local government, and their local government with other levels of authority. Their neutrality, role as an information center on local government, and their constant drive for administrative improvement was particularly pointed out and praised. Municipal clerk Raquel Castillo Young specifically was shown appreciation.

The proclamations went through with no opposition.