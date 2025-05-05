Haines City: Huffman Sworn in as Commissioner; Aaryo Bids Farewell as Mayor

huffman swear in

BY ANITA TODD

HAINES CITY – The City of Haines City’s City Hall Commission Chambers were nearly at capacity during the May 1 meeting. Many attendees came to witness the swearing-in of newly re-elected Commissioner Anne Huffman, while others were there to express gratitude and bid farewell to outgoing Mayor Omar Aaryo.

Anne Huffman was re-elected on April 30 in a runoff election, defeating challenger Horace West for Seat 5. Huffman secured 1,110 votes, accounting for 53.4 percent of the total, while West received 969 votes, or 46.6 percent.

The front of the room was filled with Huffman’s friends, family, and other well-wishers as she was sworn in. After taking the oath, she described the win as a victory for the entire city.

“We won. Not Anne Huffman won. We the City won,” she said. “Now is the time to bring the Oakland community … to unify it because it was definitely divided. Not the rest of the City. I’ve already reached out to the ones who did not vote for me, to meet with me. I hope we can set aside any personal differences and come together for the good of the entire City.”

Last summer, Huffman received a heart transplant following a heart attack.

“With this new heart — my donor was 35. I’m 64, so it was like putting a race car engine into a Volkswagon,” she said.

She encouraged residents to come to her. She said, “Your concerns, are my concerns.”

Aaryo spoke briefly about his year serving as mayor. aaryo outgoing mayor

“I’m sad but I’m happy too. It was a privilege and an honor. I want to thank my family, and, of course, God. He’s the one who is going to put me where He wants me,” Aaryo said. “Please call me if I make a mistake, otherwise I won’t know.”

The five City Commission seats each carry a four-year term. Every year, the commissioners elect a new mayor and vice mayor. The Commission meets at 7 p.m. every first and third Thursday of the month in the City Hall Commission Chambers.