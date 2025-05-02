Polk Deputy Knocked Down by Loose Bull in Lakeland, Expected to Be Okay

A Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured Friday evening after being knocked down by a loose longhorn bull running through a busy Lakeland intersection.

According to Carrie Horstman, Public Information Officer with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened just after 5:28 p.m. near the intersection of Combee Road South and Crystal Lake Drive North. That’s when deputies were called out after drivers reported a “cow” — later confirmed to be a bull — running in and out of traffic, causing a safety concern for both vehicles and pedestrians.

The first deputy to arrive spotted the bull and called for backup. Just a minute later, the second responding unit radioed in with a concerning update: the initial deputy had been knocked down by the bull, hit his head, and was possibly unconscious.

The deputy was taken by ground to Lakeland Regional Health for treatment. Fortunately, officials say he is expected to be okay.

Deputies were able to locate the bull’s owner, and with some help, the animal was eventually secured in a nearby pasture behind the Dollar General in the area.

The quick response from law enforcement and first responders, the situation was brought under control without further incident.