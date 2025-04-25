One Dead, One Injured in Lakeland Restaurant Shooting; Police Say Gunfire May Have Been in Self-Defense

LAKELAND, FL (April 25, 2025) – On April 24, 2025, at 9:31 p.m. the Lakeland Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the Cali Rose 15 Kitchen (formerly known as Rush Hour Bar & Grill), located at 1323 Ariana Street. Upon arriving, officers learned two persons, Jesse Banks (age 28 of Lakeland) and Nicholas Lue (age 26 of West Palm Beach), had sustained gunshot wounds. Both persons were transported to Lakeland Regional Health (LRH) for treatment. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Banks was pronounced deceased. Lue, who is expected to recover, was stabilized and remains hospitalized.

Based on the initial witness statements and evidence collected thus far, detectives have learned Banks and Lue initiated an argument with Tre D ‘Shon Huntly (age 24 of Lakeland) just outside the front door of the business. The altercation then turned physical when Banks struck Huntly on the head with his fist. A male who was just inside the front door of the business, opened the door in defense of Huntly. Banks and Lue then turned their aggression towards the male, produced a handgun and pointed it at him. Huntly then produced a handgun and shot several times at Banks and Lue. Huntly cooperated with detectives at the scene. During the initial investigation, Banks was also found to be in possession of a handgun.

Preliminarily it appears Tre D’Shon Huntly was acting in defense and no charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Neal Robertson at 863-834-6971 or [email protected].