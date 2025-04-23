Aerialist, Motivational Speaker and Author Jen Bricker-Bauer To Perform and Speak in Central Florida

Stirring waters

(Lake Wales, Florida) April 10, 2025 Jen Bricker-Bauer is an international aerialist, inspirational speaker and New York Times best-selling author. She performed with the Britney Spears World Tour and now is coming to delight a Central Florida crowd as she speaks and performs on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 4 p.m. at the Everything Is Possible special event at Camp Margaritaville in Auburndale. The event is a fundraiser for StirringWaters—a water playground for people with disabilities to be located at Lake Aurora in Lake Wales.

Born without legs and abandoned, Jen Bricker-Bauer is the ideal keynote speaker and performer for Everything is Possible. One would think she was destined for a life of hardship. However, her amazing adoptive family gave her one simple rule, “Never Say Can’t.” Jen’s remarkable life story of triumph over tragedy is sure to inspire the audience.

Jen Bricker-Bauer’s aerial performance with her husband Dominik is sure to captivate the crowd. Jen became obsessed with gymnastics as a child and became a power tumbling State Champion. Always challenging herself, Jen transitioned into a talented acrobat and aerialist.

Jen Bricker-Bauer knows how it feels to sit on the deck and watch while everyone else has fun playing in the water. “I’m passionate about StirringWaters because I know firsthand how life changing a fully accessible, all-inclusive waterpark can be. I believe it can change the quality of life for people with disabilities who have not always been included.”

All monies raised will go to help build StirringWaters—a place where water experiences will be fully and intentionally designed for people disabilities. One in four people in the United States has a diagnosable disability. The project is a major collaboration by leading experts in physical, occupational, rehabilitation and speech therapy; groups of families living with disabilities and world-class leaders in the experiential attraction industry.

The event will include a live auction featuring an opportunity to “Spend the Morning and Have Lunch with Sheriff Grady Judd.” A silent auction will showcase great gift baskets donated by businesses and individuals. Guests can capture fun memories at the Photo Booth. Signed copies of Jen Bricker-Bauer’s New York Times best-selling book “Everything Is Possible” will be available.

Event attendees are welcome to arrive early to enjoy the restaurants and amenities at Camp Margaritaville Auburndale. Doors to the event will open at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are available at:

Gold Sponsor – Dyer Chevrolet Lake Wales Silver Sponsors – Bunting Tripp & Ingley CPAs / Breakfast Rotary of Lake Wales