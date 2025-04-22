Life Sentence for Father in Starvation Death of Toddler Found in Inflatable Pool In Davenport – Mother Too Incompetent To Stand Trial

DAVENPORT — Nearly three years after Polk County deputies responded to a tragic call at a Davenport home, a father has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the starvation death of his 34-month-old daughter.

On May 10, 2022, first responders found the unresponsive child, Teemii Johnson, lying on her back inside a makeshift playpen — an inflatable pool — at the family’s home on Highway 17/92. The toddler, weighing only 9 pounds and 5 ounces, was pronounced dead at 8:40 a.m. She was severely malnourished, skeletal in appearance, and lacked normal muscular development. An autopsy later confirmed she had died from long-term starvation, with her stomach completely empty.

Her father, 60-year-old Regis Gregg Johnson, told investigators he had been the primary caregiver. He admitted the child hadn’t seen a doctor since January 2020 and acknowledged she had not been gaining weight or developing properly. Despite knowing this, Johnson said he never sought further medical help, citing insurance issues.

In April 2025, Johnson was convicted of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated manslaughter of a child. On April 11, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He also received two concurrent 30-year sentences for the abuse and manslaughter charges. Court records show Johnson has filed an appeal.

The investigation revealed this was not the first sign of trouble. In December 2019, the Department of Children and Families opened an investigation into medical neglect. The child was found to be consistently losing weight, and her parents failed to follow up on critical medical appointments. Although that investigation was eventually closed after short-term improvement, Teemii’s health rapidly deteriorated again in the following years.

Two others in the home have also been charged. Johnson’s wife, Arhonda Tillman, 37, was declared incompetent to stand trial in May 2024 due to an intellectual disability and is currently housed at Florida State Hospital. Johnson’s brother, Frank Robinson, 66, who lived in the home and allegedly failed to report the child’s condition, is facing charges of negligent child abuse and failure to report abuse. His pre-trial hearing is scheduled for May 20.

This case has stirred outrage and sorrow throughout Polk County and renewed calls for stronger child welfare oversight and follow-up after DCF investigations are closed.