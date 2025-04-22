Haines City Deputy Clerk Erica Sanchez Earns Prestigious CMC Designation

sanchez

BY ANITA TODD

HAINES CITY – At the April 17 Haines City Commission meeting, Deputy City Clerk Erica Sanchez was honored for a significant professional achievement.

Sanchez recently earned the prestigious Certified Municipal Clerk (CMC) designation, placing her among an elite group of just 234 members out of 667 in the Florida Association of City Clerks (FACC) to receive the certification.

To achieve this milestone, Sanchez completed the rigorous program offered by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, which includes 110 hours of in-depth coursework in managerial and leadership skills, social and interpersonal development, and technical training. In addition to coursework, candidates must also participate in conferences, meetings, and educational seminars, as well as accumulate relevant job experience.

“Erica is now part of an elite group of professionals in local government,” said Dawn Wright, Central West District Director of the FACC and City Clerk for Eagle Lake, during the Commission Meeting. “Erica, display your plaque and wear your pin with pride as a reflection of your dedication and professionalism.”

Sanchez began her career with the City of Haines City as an accountant in 2020 and then became Deputy City Clerk in 2022. She is an active member of the FACC, the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, and the Polk County City Clerks Association, where she currently serves as President.

Beyond her professional commitments, Sanchez is engaged in her community. She serves as the Chair of the Alta Vista Elementary School Advisory Council and has volunteered with the Downtown Orlando Coalition for the Homeless for the past 15 years. She is also currently studying to become a parliamentarian—a specialized advisor who ensures meetings are conducted fairly and in accordance with established rules.

Sharon Lauther, City Clerk, introduced Wright who presented Sanchez with the plaque and pin. “This is a proud mother moment for me,” Lauther said.