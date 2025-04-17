From Ground Zero to Greatness: Haines City Youth Dance Team Makes Championship Debut

By Anita Todd

HAINES CITY – The Flossy Diamonds, a standout hip-hop dance team from the Glamorous All-Star Cheer and Dance program, are lighting up the stage at the prestigious All-Star Worlds Championship in Orlando.

After an undefeated season, the team earned their invitation to the global competition held at the Orlando Convention Center. Their journey to the world stage has been nothing short of inspiring.

“These girls are amazing,” said Daystina Ford, Co-Director of the Glamorous All-Star Cheer and Dance program. “Many of them had no prior dance experience, so we truly started from ground zero. To see them perform at this level now is incredible.”

The Flossy Diamonds are one of five teams in the Glamorous All-Star program, which launched in 2024. The organization supports athletes ages 2 to 18, focusing on both athletic excellence and academic growth.

“Some of these girls entered the program believing they couldn’t succeed,” said Tamika O’Hara, Owner and Co-Director. “I hate the word ‘can’t.’ My goal has been to motivate them, push their limits, and help them realize the potential they didn’t know they had.”

According to Ford, many parents have been blown away by the growth they’ve seen in their children—both on and off the dance floor.

The Diamonds have had a flawless season, winning all seven competitions leading up to the championship.

“We’re not just teaching them dance,” said Ford. “We’re shaping leaders, encouraging academic achievement, and living by our motto: ‘Faith, Focus, Finish Glamorously.’ It reflects our dedication to community impact and honoring the legacy of Miss Ruby Wells. We’re proud to be building a supportive village right here in Haines City.”

Families interested in joining the program are invited to an informational meeting on May 3 at noon. The meeting will be held at the practice facility located at 2195 S. 30th Street, Haines City.

Editor’s Note: The Daily Ridge will continue to provide updates on The Flossy Diamonds’ progress at the All-Star Worlds Championship as information becomes available.