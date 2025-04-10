Target to Open in Haines City, Leading the Charge for Crossroads Village Center Development

BY ANITA TODD

HAINES CITY – Target is making its way to Haines City, marking the first of many retailers set to join the Crossroads Village Center (CVC), a major new mixed-use development currently under construction. Officials are calling the center a key part of the city’s economic growth.

Located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and Highway 17, the 120-acre CVC is being developed by Blue Mountain Group (BMG). The center will feature a combination of retail spaces, residential areas, and more, serving as a central hub for the region.

At today’s groundbreaking ceremony, Syed Raza, Director of BMG, shared that there is intense competition among major retailers to secure space in the development. “We have more Letters of Interest (LOIs) than available space,” Raza said, emphasizing the demand for this project.

The center will offer a total of 400,000 square feet of retail space, with Phase 1 covering 300,000 square feet. Target will anchor the development, taking up half of this space, while other junior retailers will fill the remaining area.

Phase 1 is slated for completion in Fall 2026, with both Target and the junior stores set to open in October 2026. Following that, Phase 2 will begin in early 2027 and will include additional retail stores, condominiums, hotels, and possibly an assisted living facility.

“We are building a power center that will generate hundreds of jobs and millions in trade,” Raza said.

The project faced significant challenges during its early stages. In 2017, securing approval from the Department of Transportation and the Southwest Florida Water Management District was a lengthy process, but the project eventually gained approval, just in time for the pandemic. “We’ve overcome a lot to get here. After the pandemic, we had to start over, but we had a great team behind us. This is truly a team effort,” Raza reflected.

The site also presented substantial environmental hurdles. Over 50 acres of wetlands, with muck up to 25 feet deep, had to be excavated. In addition, hundreds of truckloads of sand were brought in, including sand from a 14-acre man-made lake on the property.

“Our vision is to create a village-like environment where people can live, shop, and enjoy walking around the lake,” Raza added.

City officials are equally optimistic about the development’s potential. Haines City Mayor Omar Arroyo said, “This project represents more than just new buildings — it reflects our commitment to listening to residents and responding with transformative growth. We are excited about the economic impact, job creation, and the sense of community pride this development will bring.”