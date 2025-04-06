FHP Searching For Road Rage Shooting Suspect Who Fired Multiple Rounds On Interstate 275

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is actively searching for a suspect involved in a road rage shooting incident that occurred on Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County. The shooting took place west of Interstate 275, as a 34-year-old St. Petersburg man was driving westbound in a Honda CR-V.

According to authorities, the driver noticed a group of motorcyclists operating erratically along with another unidentified vehicle. Concerned by the behavior, the driver began filming the motorcyclists with his cell phone. As he did so, one of the motorcyclists, who was riding adjacent to the Honda, pulled out a handgun and fired several shots directly at the vehicle.

Multiple rounds struck the Honda, but fortunately, the driver was not injured in the incident. The suspected shooter has been described as a white male of medium build. He was seen wearing a jacket bearing the emblem of the “Outlaws MC,” a well-known motorcycle club.

The Florida Highway Patrol is urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts to come forward. Tips can be submitted by calling *FHP (*347) or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

“This was an incredibly dangerous situation that could have resulted in serious harm or worse,” said Sergeant Steve Gaskins, Public Affairs Officer for FHP. “We’re asking for the public’s help in identifying this individual so we can hold him accountable.”

The investigation is ongoing.