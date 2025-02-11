Florida Highway Patrol Searching For Suspect Who Shot At A 63 Yr Old Driver On I-275 Injuring Her & Causing An Accident

On Monday, February 10, 2025, at approximately 5:00 PM, FHP Troopers responded to the report of a traffic crash along the southbound lanes of I-275 near Milepost 56. Upon arrival, Troopers located at 63-year-old Lutz woman who had suffered a medical emergency and had lost control of her vehicle. The vehicle, a GMC Yukon, had departed the highway and collided with the 57 Milepost road sign. Following that collision, the GMC returned to the travel lanes and collided with an unknown silver or white mid-sized sport utility vehicle. After this collision, the driver was shot at by an unknown assailant who fled the scene.

Upon arrival, Troopers found the victim driver bleeding profusely and applied life-saving measures to staunch excessive bleeding.

Troopers later discovered a bullet strike to the front driver’s side window with a departure path through the front windshield. Portions of the expended round were located in the rear seat of the vehicle. It was later determined that the victim in this case suffered lacerations from the window glass which resulted in the wounds observed by Troopers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call FHP (347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.