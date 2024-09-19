Hillsborough County Deputy Killed In Crash This Morning

It is with profound sadness and deep sympathy that Sheriff Chad Chronister and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announce the loss of a deputy following a fatal crash.

Deputy Darell Brown, 40, tragically was killed on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at approximately 7:45 a.m. after a collision involving a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 301 just north of Stacy Road in Thonotosassa.

Brown joined HCSO in January 2015 and faithfully served his community as a detention deputy in both detention facilities. Most recently, he served in the Booking Unit at the Orient Road Jail.

“Our hearts break for the family, friends, and loved ones of Deputy Brown as they navigate this incomprehensible loss,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This tragedy comes at an incredibly difficult time, as our Sheriff’s Office still grieves the loss of Deputy White. I humbly ask the community to pray for all those impacted by these painful losses. Deputy Brown was more than just a colleague; he was a friend, a mentor, and a source of inspiration to many. His genuine warmth, commitment, and compassionate spirit left a lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to know him.”

Deputy Brown was off-duty driving his personal vehicle at the time of the crash. The Florida Highway Patrol will conduct the crash investigation.