Family Continues Furniture Legacy

furniture outlet

BY ANITA TODD

HAINES CITY – Andrew Boyle, his brother, Gary, and Rob Ball have opened 13 furniture outlet stores in Florida in the last 90 days.

The Boyle family has been in the furniture business for decades. Now, two of those 13 locations are in Polk County – Haines City and Auburndale – where their father began years ago.

Back in the 1990s, when the Boyle family moved to Haines City from St. Pete, their father, Thomas, got a job at Badcock and became a dedicated employee. In fact, he loved the company so much he ended up buying the Arcadia Badcock location. In 2017, when Thomas retired, the three men – Andrew, Gary and Rob, took over that store and purchased 26 more in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

When the Badcock corporation filed for bankruptcy last year, the three partners saw an opportunity. Many of the locations that closed were in small towns that now lacked a furniture store. Haines City was one of those towns.

The Haines City Furniture Outlet location opened about a month ago and Gary said the community has been supportive and seems happy to have a furniture store again.

“We are doing well,” Gary said. “The community has been very receptive.”

Furniture for every room in the house as well as some outdoor pieces are available. They also offer delivery, and no interest and no credit financing.

The grand opening is this weekend (April 5-6) and the store is located in the former Badcock building, 35495 US Hwy 27 North (across Hwy. 27 from Manny’s).