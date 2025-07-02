Polk County Fire Rescue to Promote Two Deputy Chiefs

chiefs

Bartow, Fla. (July 2, 2025) – Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) Battalion Chiefs Ramon Gonzalez and Charles True will be moving up the ranks to Deputy Chief positions effective next week.

Gonzalez, who has been with PCFR since August 2010, will be the Deputy Chief of Training/Professional Standards and True, who has been with PCFR since November 2006, will be the Deputy Chief of Emergency Medical Services.

“Their dedication, leadership, and unwavering commitment to our organization have not only inspired their peers and respective battalions but have also significantly contributed to the safety and well-being of our community,’’ said Fire Chief Shawn Smith. “These promotions reflect their exceptional skill and the respect they have earned from their peers. We look forward to their continued guidance and vision as we move our organization forward.”

The promotions are effective July 7.

For more information on PCFR, visit https://www.polk-county.net/public-safety/fire-rescue/ or call (863) 519-7350.