County Utilities Division to Purchase $269K+ in Discounted Emergency Operations Communications Equipment

radios

by James Coulter

To improve communications during emergencies such as hurricanes, the Polk County Utilities Division has been approved to purchase emergency operations communications equipment and services.

At their meeting on Tues. July 1, the Polk County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) voted unanimously to approve a request from the Utilities Division to purchase radios and other related essential services through a one-time expense of $269,754.

“The Utilities Division has identified the need to improve communications during emergencies such as hurricanes and other real-time events,” wrote Holden Wright, P.E., Utilities Projects Manager.

“During Hurricane Milton in 2024, Utilities lost the ability to communicate with cell phones and had to rely on existing radios for not only field staff, but also Contractors conducting emergency work to restore service,” he further elucidated.

The Utilities Division will purchase this equipment through an agreement with Motorola, which they had initially entered into on Nov. 5, 2019. The agreement, as Wright explained, provides “for the purchase of various Motorola equipment and services using discounted pricing and hourly rates.”

“These additional radios will ensure that all staff and authorized Contractors in the field are equipped with radios during storm events, increasing Utilities’ reliability and level of service,” Wright wrote.

Funding for this purchase is available through the Utilities Operating budget.