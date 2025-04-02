The Home Depot coming to Davenport

Home Depot Davenport

BY ANITA TODD

DAVENPORT – According to Growth Spotter, The Home Depot is coming to Davenport.

The Home Depot will be 135,632 square foot retail store on Highway 27 and Davenport Boulevard on 27 acres near Racetrac. This is the fifth store in Polk County with two locations in Lakeland, one in Winter Haven, and one in Lake Wales.

According to City Manager, Kelly Callihan, the addition of the home improvement store will be a big asset to Davenport.

“This is a great addition to the city,” Callihan said. “Our residents will not have to leave the city for their needs, plus it’s a good commercial tax base.”

The Home Depot is the world’s largest home improvement retailer. There are more than 2,300 stores across North America. Last year, the retailer opened 12 new locations and plans to open 13 this year. The Home Depot employs more than 470,000 people.

“This is a long sought after anchor store,” said Brynn Summerlin, Davenport Mayor and Commissioner. “This is part of the retail strategy for the city. We are striving to achieve commercial growth that complements our residential development efforts. This is an exciting time – things are starting to come together.”

The store will be located where an orange grove once was. Updates will be provided as they become available concerning the start of construction and grand opening day.

Additionally, Sherwin-Williams Paint will build a new store near The Home Depot. More details to will be relayed concerning this addition to the community.