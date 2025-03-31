23 years later, Lynch terms out as Davenport Commissioner

bobby lynch

BY ANITA TODD

DAVENPORT – Becoming involved in Davenport politics wasn’t on Bobby Lynch’s radar screen until he was appointed to the City Commission 23 years ago. A Commissioner had a conflict and couldn’t serve, so then-councilman Lewis Mathews reached out to Lynch. Lynch’s love of the small town where he lived and raised his family made him stay year after year, winning every election when he was on the ballot.

The more than two decades of service have been sprinkled with countless interesting events and the comings and goings of other commissioners, city managers, and staff members. He’s helped facilitate new growth and protected the core of what Davenport is to him and others – home.

“Davenport will always be home for me,” Lynch said. “We (he and his wife) have lived inside the city limits for the past 40 years. It’s a good place to raise a family with a hometown feel.”

But, now, due to term limits, his last Commission meeting is April 7.

“I’m going to step back and take time off. I’ve been a part of the Commission for so many years, of course I’ll miss it,” he said. “I feel like we have a good board – we take care of City business and work well together.”

Lynch, the oldest of three sons to the late Leo and Carolyn Lynch, graduated from Landmark High School in Haines City. Not long after, he married his wife, Denise, and for years was the owner and general contractor of Ridge Construction. However, in 2018, he gave up the stress of being a business owner and took the job of Building Inspector 3 for the City of Haines City.

Not one to look to be the center of attention, he said being a part of the City Commission has been a learning experience in many ways. He said he’s learned the inner workings of the City; to somewhat enjoy public speaking; and how to accomplish things that he felt would benefit Davenport.

“I think the Commission has made some good decisions – how to stand out from other towns,” Lynch said. “We have good people on the Commission and on staff.”

The City of Davenport needs proficiency since its population has increased by 42 percent in the last four years. This averages out to about 100 new families every month and puts it on the list of one of the fastest-growing cities in the country.

“Our City is proactive. We think ‘what if’ and plan for the future,” he said. “It’s like we have rebuilt the city. We have seasoned staff members working together who just click. We’ve put good, talented people together.”

He said he is particularly proud of the Commission’s actions to bring Davenport Elementary School back to life. He is also humbled that last year his fellow Commissioners voted to name a City building after him: the Bobby Lynch Building and Planning Center.

Brynn Summerlin, current Mayor and City Commissioner, praised Lynch’s commitment and temperament.

“You know what you are going to get with Bobby – honesty, consistency and a steadfast resolve for being fair,” Summerlin said. “He has been the anchor of the Commission and will be missed.”

City Manager Kelly Callihan agreed. “Bobby has been a great advocate for the City of Davenport – always voting for what’s best for all residents. He will be missed on the City Commission,” he said.

After 12 months, Lynch can run again for a spot on the Commission.

“If there are good people in the positions, why run?” he asked.

But, no matter what, Lynch said he thinks the best is yet to come for the growing city.

“The next five years will be exciting – lots of continued growth with more subdivisions and new businesses like Home Depot and Sherwin-Williams Paint Store,” he said.

Bobby and Denise have two children and six grandchildren. Lynch is unsure when he will retire from the City of Haines City, but when he does, the Lynch’s plan to stay put.

“Davenport will always be home. That won’t change,” he said.

In addition to four Charter Amendments on the April 2 ballot, voters will be able to select their choice for City Commissioner Seat 3. The two candidates on the ballot to replace Lynch are Tom Fellows and Timothy Scott Woodlee.