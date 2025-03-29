The Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo, scheduled for April 1-6, 2025, at Lakeland Linder International Airport, promises an exhilarating lineup of events and activities tailored for aviation enthusiasts and families alike. As the primary fundraiser for the Aerospace Center for Excellence (ACE), this weeklong expo offers daily airshows, engaging STEM activities for youth, live music performances, and much more.

Sun N Fun 2024 Shelly F

Daily Events and Activities

Throughout the week, attendees can immerse themselves in a variety of daily events:

• Florida Air Museum: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., offering insights into aviation history and innovations.

• Piedmont Aerospace Experience: Boeing 727 tours available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., providing a unique glimpse into commercial aviation.

• Flight Line Tours: Conducted between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. in Warbird Country/Ramp; separate ticket purchase required.

• Career Fair: Hosted at the Future ’n Flight Plaza from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., connecting aspiring professionals with industry opportunities.

• STEM Activities for Youth: Held at the SkyLab Innovations Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., fostering a love for science and aviation among younger attendees.

• U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels Youth Outreach: Presentations from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. at The Hangar, inspiring the next generation of aviators.

• National STOL Daily Live Interviews: Conducted in Light Planes/Paradise City from noon to 1 p.m., delving into the nuances of short take-off and landing techniques.

• Daily Afternoon Airshow: From 1 to 5 p.m., featuring a mix of military and civilian aerobatic performances.

• Academic Drone Soccer World Cup Tournament: Held in the ACE Pavilion from 4 to 8 p.m., showcasing the intersection of sports and drone technology.

Special Highlights by Day

• Tuesday, April 1: The expo kicks off with a mass hot air balloon launch at 7:15 a.m., painting the morning sky with vibrant colors. In the evening, attendees can enjoy a movie at The Island featuring “Top Gun,” starting at 8 p.m.

• Wednesday, April 2: The night sky will be illuminated by the Polaris Ghost Squadron’s performance during the night air show, a visual spectacle not to be missed.

• Thursday, April 3: The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels arrive, with a practice session scheduled, offering a sneak peek into their precision flying routines.

• Friday, April 4: The Blue Angels make their official appearance in the afternoon airshow, showcasing their renowned aerobatic maneuvers.

• Saturday, April 5: A highlight for families, with powered parachutes and paragliders performing in Paradise City from 6:20 to 6:50 p.m.

• Sunday, April 6: The expo concludes with another movie night at The Island, featuring “Top Gun” at 8 p.m., providing a cinematic end to an action-packed week.

Admission and Ticketing

In an effort to make the expo more family-friendly, children 12 and younger will receive free admission. Single-day tickets for youths aged 13 to 17 are priced at $20, while adult general admission tickets are $50. Discounts are available for aviation association members and active or retired military personnel. Weekly admission ranges from $70 for youths to $180 for adults, with special weekend pricing packages also offered. Parking fees are set at $20 per day at the gate or $12 online, with weekly rates of $80 at the gate or $60 online. Tickets and parking passes can be purchased in advance at flysnf.org/tickets/buy-tickets.

Evening Entertainment and Concerts

This year, the expo has ramped up its evening entertainment offerings:

• Opening Night Concert: On Tuesday night, country music talents Tyler Hubbard and Uncle Kracker will perform, with the concert included in the general admission. Last year’s concert drew over 6,000 attendees, and an even larger crowd is anticipated this year.

• Additional Performances: Up-and-coming country artist Angie K will perform at The Island, blending hard-hitting country with her El Salvadoran roots. On Thursday night, rising country star Thomas Mac is set to entertain the crowd.

• Sunset Aerial Circus: Featuring smaller airplanes, gliders, parachutes, and drones, this event will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday nights. It runs concurrently with the Nighttime Airshow Spectacular on Wednesday and Saturday nights, which includes military jet demonstrations, fireworks, pyrotechnics, and a 25-minute choreographed drone show.

Sun N Fun 2024 Shelly F

Military Demonstrations and Airshows

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels will be a major highlight, arriving on April 4 and performing during the Friday and Saturday airshows. Their practice session on Thursday offers an additional opportunity for spectators to witness their precision flying. In total, five military demonstration teams will grace the skies during the expo:

• U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels: Showcasing their new Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets, these jets are approximately 33% larger than their predecessors, offering greater fuel capacity and upgraded avionics. Their performances are scheduled for Friday and Saturday afternoons, with a practice run on Thursday.

• U.S. Navy’s F-35C Lightning II Demonstration Team: Making their debut at Sun ‘n Fun, this team will showcase the Navy’s carrier-based stealth fighter, known for its larger wings designed for carrier landings.

Click Here For Specific Schedule: 2025 Sun & Fun Schedule