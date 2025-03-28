EXCITING EVENTS HAPPENING IN POLK COUNTY THIS WEEKEND MARCH 29-30

Bustin’ Clays with Sheriff Grady Judd

Date & Time: Saturday, March 29, 2025, 7:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Location: Tenoroc Shooting Sports, 3755 Tenoroc Mine Road, Lakeland

Description: Join the 17th Annual Bustin’ Clays fundraiser hosted by Polk County Sheriff’s Charities, Inc. This event has become one of the most visible and fun shooting events in Central Florida.

Third Annual Festival of Writing

Date: Ongoing through March 31, 2025

Location: Polk County History Center

Description: Explore the Festival of Writing exhibit, showcasing local authors and literary works. ​

Polk Senior Games

Date: Ongoing throughout March 2025

Description: A series of competitive events for seniors, promoting health and wellness through various sports and activities. ​

Curtains – Spring Musical by Harrison School for the Arts

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Description: Enjoy a performance of the musical “Curtains” presented by students from Harrison School for the Arts. ​

AGB Thursdays at Ashley Gibson Barnett Museum of Art

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Time: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Description: Extended hours to visit galleries, book spaces, and enjoy the art-loving community with free weekly programming.