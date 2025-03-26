Bicyclist Struck And Killed In Davenport Crash

The PCSO Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a bicyclist that occurred as a result of a traffic crash in Davenport on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

According to the preliminary investigation so far, around 12:40 p.m., a 62-year-old Davenport woman was stopped at the stop sign on Pinewood Drive at the intersection with Ronald Reagan Parkway, in her 2009 gold Toyota RAV4. At the same time, a man and woman were on their bicycles heading east on the sidewalk along Ronald Reagan Pkwy. The man proceeded across Pinewood, while his wife stopped on the sidewalk. The driver of the Toyota was looking east for westbound traffic, and then turned right to head west onto Ronald Reagan. The female bicyclist had just entered Pinewood at that time, and was struck by the Toyota. Despite life-saving efforts at the scene, she succumbed to her injuries. She was 65-years-old and visiting from Canada.