Drunk Bradenton Man Arrested After Allegedly Making Death Threats & Banging On Davenport Residents Door

Press Release PCSO

On Wednesday, March 19th, at around 3:53 am, PCSO deputies responded to a residence in the Champions Chase neighborhood (off of Ronald Reagan Parkway) in Davenport, due to a reported disturbance.

The resident had called 911 and said that someone was pounding and kicking the door, demanding that he be allowed inside, and he was making death threats. He was hitting the door so hard that he broke the door frame and dented the door.

When the deputies arrived, they found a man still at the door, and they detained him. He was identified as 27-year old Derek Pardue of Bradenton.

Pardue was #ArrestedByThePolkCountySheriffsOffice and taken to the Polk County Jail.

Pardue, who blamed his actions on being intoxicated, was charged with burglary and criminal mischief.