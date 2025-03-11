Haines City Speeders Beware: Pricey tickets for those who speed in school zones next school year

BY ANITA TODD, Special Articles

HAINES CITY – School zone speed detection cameras are coming to the city of Haines City and attached to that are $100 tickets for those who exceed the speed limit. That was the informal decision and consensus of the Commissioners at the March 10 City Commission meeting. Although the Commissioners agreed the cameras are a good idea, an official vote, as well, as, the details are still up in the air. Those particulars will be decided at a workshop on April 17.

According to the Memorandum provided to the Commissioners from the Finance Director and the Police Chief, the project aims to “enhance public safety by reducing speeding in school zones.” The goals include installing reliable enforcement systems, improving traffic law compliance, and protecting pedestrians and motorists.

Verra Mobility, the same company that supplies the City’s red-light cameras, will most likely be the source of the school zone speed detection cameras. For reference purposes, from Oct. 1, 2023, to Sept. 30, 2024, the City earned more than $900,000 from the nearly $3 million collected for red light tickets. Of that, the State received more than $1.3 million, and more than $655,000 was paid in administrative fees and expenses. Verra Mobility will manage effective monitoring and enforcement, according to the same memorandum.

The City will not incur any costs related to the school zone part, as the vendor will be paid from the first two citations from each camera every school day to fulfill the $40 charge. After the first two tickets, the City will retain $54 and Verra Mobility will receive $6.

A Verra Mobility representative was on hand to discuss and explain the process of the camera system to the Commissioners. Ideally, the new cameras will be installed and working on the first day of the 2025-26 school year. Commissioners will also need to decide the times of day speeders will be ticketed. For example, it can be as specific as 30 minutes before school starts and 30 minutes after school ends. They can also set different times for different schools. Other decisions that will be made are the possible locations of the cameras; and the maximum acceptable speed.

At least one other Polk County city, Lake Alfred, has already implemented the school zone speed detection cameras. According to www.mylakealfred.com, effective Nov. 20, 2024, the cameras became operational. Since then, drivers who exceed the speed limit by more than 10 mph in school zones with the cameras will be cited for $100.

Commissioners discussed creating a warning period during which violators receive warnings instead of tickets.

Jim Elensky, City Manager, said that the City will advertise the new speed detection camera installation at least 30 days before the cameras are operational and signage will be placed near the zones chosen.

A workshop to discuss the school zone speed detection cameras will be held before the Commission meeting on April 17.