Lakeland Man Killed In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle collision between a Fed-Ex truck and a motorcycle Monday, March 10, 2025 which resulted in the death of the motorcyclist.

The crash occurred at around 4:30 pm on Tom Costine Road near Ridgeglen Circle West, north of Lakeland.

Upon arrival of first responders, the motorcyclist was unresponsive. He was taken to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving.

The motorcyclist was identified as 28-year old Brandon Michael Bailey of Lakeland.

The driver of the truck was identified as Juan Cruz Rivera, 35, of Poinciana. Mr. Cruz Rivera was not injured, and cooperated with the investigation.

Based on evidence and witness statements, the preliminary investigation indicates that the Fed-Ex truck was traveling east on Tom Costine Road.

Bailey’s 2003 Honda motorcycle was also eastbound, behind the truck, and traveling at a high rate of speed.

As the Fed-Ex truck was making a left turn into a driveway, the motorcycle began passing the truck on the left, against a double-yellow line (no passing zone).

The motorcycle impacted the rear-passenger side of the truck.

Tom Costine Road was closed in both directions for approximately three hours during the investigation, which remains ongoing.

No charges are anticipated at this time.