Man Killed In Semi Vs SUV Crash On S.R. 60

Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash near Bartow Thursday evening, March 6, 2025.

Deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue were dispatched at around 8:45 pm to the 3000 block of State Road 60, which is approximately two miles west of Bartow.

The crash involved a black Honda Pilot SUV and a blue Peterbilt semi-truck and tanker.

The adult male driver of the Honda was found deceased in his vehicle; the driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Based on evidence and witness statements, it was determined that the semi-truck was exiting a property on the south side of SR 60, and was crossing eastbound lanes in order to enter the westbound lanes (by making a left turn).

The Honda was traveling east at a very high rate of speed, and collided with the rear wheels of the tanker trailer with such force that it lifted the empty 30,000-pound trailer off of the ground and into the westbound lanes.

The deceased driver was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

No charges are anticipated, but the crash remains under investigation.

State Road 60 was closed in both directions for approximately four hours.