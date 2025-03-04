Interim Chief Shawn Smith Named Polk County Fire Rescue Services Director

On March 4, 2025 the Polk County Board Of County Commissioners the appointment of Shawn Smith to serve as Polk County Fire Rescue Services Director (Fire Rescue Chief).

Chief Smith took over the interim fire chief position after the resignation of Hezadean Smith.

More details coming shortly

Here is the resume of provided by the county demonstrating Director Smith extensive career.

SHAWN SMITH

Professional Summary

Dedicated and highly driven professional with over 21 years of firefighting experience and a strong

background in emergency medical service delivery and management. Effective and inspirational leader

with expertise in strategic planning, personnel management, problem analysis, and decision making,

adaptability/flexibility, stress tolerance, and time management. Proactive team player with the ability to

establish and maintain effective working relationships with staff, regulatory officials and agencies, and the

general public.

Skills

• Fire Administration, Organization &

Operations

• Fire Suppression, Prevention & Investigation

• Budget Management & Control

• People Management

• Reports Generation & Documentation

• Technical Rescue & Program

Management

• Fire Code Enforcement &

Permitting

• Public Safety Outreach &

Education

• Excellent Verbal & Written

Communication

• Health & Safety Compliance

Work History

Interim Fire Chief – Polk County Fire Rescue – Bartow, FL 09/2024 to Current

• Directing activities of Fire Division within the Public Safety Department including all fire

suppression, fire prevention, code enforcement, emergency medical services, and related

functions and activities.

• Evaluating fire prevention & fire control policies by keeping abreast of new techniques conducting

studies of departmental operations and coordinated mutual fire protection plans with neighboring

municipalities.

• Coordinating and assisting in the county’s emergency disasters mitigation and assisting the county’s

Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and collaborating with other agencies that share the

technologies and workspace within the joint operations.

Assistant Chief of Business Services – Polk County Fire Rescue – Bartow, FL 01/2024 to 09/2024

• Supervise direct and evaluate assigned staff, handling employee concerns and problems.

• Enforce all city, county, and state fire codes in order to protect life and property.

• Establish rules and regulations of the department and controls the discipline of all officers in

accordance with established rules.

• Assist in the development of specifications for fire apparatus and equipment utilized by the department.

• Assist in the preparation and implementation of the department’s long-range management plan.

• Prepare and implement standard operating guidelines and procedures for the department.

• Prepare and implement departmental Inventory, ordering and assigning of equipment and supplies.

• Work with our Finance Department securing grants, establishing budgets, managing Fire Fees and

General fund projects.Deputy Chief of Operations – Polk County Fire Rescue – Bartow, FL 01/2021 to 01/2024

• Drives the planning, coordination, and management of operations of the division sections to ensure

the accomplishment of primary goals and objectives.

• Develops, implements, and modifies policies and departmental procedures in close collaboration

with the Fire Chief while adhering to established regulations.

• Informs officials of appropriate organizations and citizen groups regarding department operations, policies,

and procedures.

• Efficiently directs personnel programs, including performance management processes, disciplinary

actions, and employee development programs.

• Assists in the development and administration of major programs and projects, along with the department

budget.

• Maintains regular communication with fire, law enforcement, and other officials of neighboring

public jurisdictions and with officials of State and Federal agencies.

Key Accomplishments:

 Developed and implement staffing strategies during global pandemic.

 Ensured compliance with national and accreditation standards.

 Served as an active leader in recruitment and retention programs.

 Developed and implemented new Standard Operating Guidelines.

 Developed and implemented company Boat/Tender program, which was new to our organization

 Managed vehicle replacement programs while working with Fleet.

 Oversaw and managed station remodels and new station projects working with Facilities.

Deputy Chief of Training – Polk County Fire Rescue – Bartow, FL 01/2019 to 12/2021

• Lead the training and education for Fire Rescue Division members and other personnel on all aspects of

patient care delivery.

• Took actions on a wide range of emergency calls, including fires, motor vehicle accidents,

technical rescues, natural disasters, and emergency medical incidents.

• Delivered emergency medical care and other fire rescue work at scenes within the scope of

practice and current certification.

• Supervised firefighters, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and paramedics at emergency scenes

and during scheduled field rotation/training performance situations.

Supported the medical control and quality assurance for paramedics working for County and

municipal fire departments.

Key Accomplishments:

 Introduced nine Training Officers of various ranks.

 Implemented new delivery platform for ISO training and completed training in 1 month rather than 3.

 Successfully Improved the promotion process and introduced promotional Academies for new

promotions.

 Implemented Mentorship program for new officers and new fire fighters.

 Gained local and state recognition by Introducing QR codes into the Training Division.

 Maintained training and exceeded all national standards and organizational goals during COVID

by providing a healthy working environment.

 Received recognition for the training division from an outside consulting firm for providing

the catalyst for positive organizational change.

Battalion Chief/Paramedic – Polk County Fire Rescue – Bartow, FL • Effectively managed multiple stations, including supervising and coaching crewmembers on

01/2016 to 12/2019policies or procedures and counseling personnel on performance and disciplinary matters.

• Facilitates staffing, personnel development, and training on organizational policy and procedures

while maintaining order, discipline, and morale among the members of their shift.

• Oversaw and coordinated emergency medical treatment and transportation, firefighting, rescue

operations, hazardous materials incidents, and pre-incident planning.

• Led all firefighting, rescue, and fire prevention operations in the fire district, involving setting up a

command post at fire or accident scenes to ensure the protection of life and property.

• Provided tactical and supervisory decisions on the best methods of extinguishing fires and

stabilizing other types of critical emergencies based on established policies, procedures, and best

practices.

Lieutenant/Paramedic – Polk County Fire Rescue – Bartow, FL 01/2007 to 12/2016

• Held responsible for fire prevention, firefighting, fire training, hazardous materials handling, and

emergency medical and rescue activities in a working capacity of a company command

officer.

• Promptly responded to all non-emergency and emergency calls, including fire calls involving structures and

danger to life.

• Carried out fire suppression activities, including operating pumps and related equipment; laying

and maneuvering hoses, and performing fire combat, containment, and extinguishing tasks.

• Conducted pre-incident surveys and limited code-compliance inspections of buildings and other facilities

within the County

• Ensured the readiness and serviceability of tools, equipment, and personnel utilized in firefighting,

rescue, and emergency medical activities while performing routine station maintenance.

Previous Work History

Driver Engineer/Paramedic – Polk County Fire Rescue, Bartow, FL – 2005 to 2007

Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technician – Polk County Fire Rescue, Bartow, FL – 2003 to 2005

Licenses & Certifications

State of Florida

• Licensed Paramedic

• Licensed Emergency Medical Technician

• Certificate of Compliance from the Florida Division of State Fire Marshal

• Florida Incident Safety Officer

• Pump Operator

• Fire Officer I, II & II

• Instructor I, II & III

American Heart Association

• Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS)

• Basic Life Support (BLS) for Health Care Providers

• Basic Life Support (BLS) Instructor

• Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS)

National Fire Academy• Incident Safety OfficerAmerican Safety and Health Institute

• BLS and ACLS Level 8 Instructor

Education

Bachelor of Science in Public Safety Administration (Graduated summa cum laude)

Columbia Southern University, Orange Beach, AL

Associate of Science in Fire Science

Saint Petersburg College, Saint Petersburg, FL

Coursework in Psychology

Central Michigan University-Mount Pleasant, MI

Professional Development

• International City/County Management Association (IMCA) – Active Member

• International Association of Fire Chiefs – Active Member

• Metro Fire Chiefs Association – Active Member

• Florida Fire Chiefs Association – Active Member

• Graduate Fire Officer Leadership Program – Emergency Services Leadership Institute (ESLI)

• Polk State College – Leadership Development in Public Safety

• National Association of Counties – Professional Development Academy – High Performance Leadership

Graduate

• Succession Management Program – Polk BOCC

• Emerging Leaders Program – Polk BOCC

• National Incident Management System – IS-100, IS-200, IS-700, &IS-800

• I-300 Intermediate Incident Management System

• G-400 Advanced Incident Command System Command and General Staff: Complex Incidents

• Florida State Fire College – 40-Hour Aerial Operations Course