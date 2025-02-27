EōS Fitness To Build Over 40,000 Square Foot Gym In Davenport Representing $10 Million Investment

EōS Fitness is set to make a significant impact in Davenport, Florida, with the announcement of a new 40,500-square-foot gym in Posner Village. Set to open in 2026, this highly anticipated fitness center will offer state-of-the-art strength and cardio equipment with memberships starting as low as $9.99/ month.

Meeting Community Demand

Residents of Davenport have expressed the need for a nearby gym. Intram Investments, the developers behind Posner Village, have acknowledged this demand since the project’s inception. Randy Hodge, Executive Vice President of Intram Investments, emphasized the importance of catering to local needs while ensuring the success of commercial tenants. The introduction of EōS Fitness is a direct response to these community requests, aiming to provide a convenient and comprehensive fitness solution for Davenport residents. Currently Anytime Fitness is the only available gym to Davenport residents.

Posner Village Davenport Florida

State-of-the-Art Amenities

EōS Fitness is renowned for offering premium amenities at accessible prices, and the Posner Village location is no exception. Members can look forward to:

• MOVEōS Cinema: A unique workout space where members can engage in their fitness routines while enjoying full-length feature films, making workouts both entertaining and effective.

• The Backyard: A 2,500-square-foot outdoor training zone designed for functional fitness and strength training, allowing members to diversify their workouts in an open-air environment.

• Recovery Room: Equipped with massage chairs, this area provides a space for members to relax and rejuvenate post-workout, emphasizing the importance of recovery in overall fitness.

• Kids’ Club: Understanding the challenges parents face, this dedicated space offers a safe and engaging environment for children, enabling parents to focus on their fitness goals with peace of mind.

• Refresh Zone: Featuring amenities such as a cold plunge, hot tub, and infrared sauna, this zone is designed to enhance recovery and overall well-being.

Additionally, the gym will operate 24/7, providing members with the flexibility to work out at their convenience, regardless of their schedules.

Economic and Community Impact

The establishment of EōS Fitness in Posner Village is poised to bring substantial economic benefits to Davenport. Each EōS Fitness location represents a $10 million investment and is expected to create between 40 to 60 new jobs, contributing to local employment opportunities. This development not only enhances the community’s access to health and wellness resources but also stimulates economic growth and vitality in the region.

EōS Fitness’s Expansion Strategy

With over 175 locations nationwide, EōS Fitness is on a trajectory of rapid growth. The company plans to open 30 additional gyms in 2025 alone, aiming to reach a total of 250 locations by 2030. Florida is a significant focus in this expansion, with 23 gyms currently operating and 11 more in development. The Davenport facility is a key component of this strategic growth, reflecting EōS Fitness’s commitment to making high-quality fitness centers accessible to a broader population.