UPDATE: Theft of swans in Polk County

swan swipers

27-year old Jordan Montoya of Homestead surrendered to Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday night, February 21, 2025, at around 11:30 pm.



Montoya, along with 29-year old Alfredo Casanova of Homestead, are accused of stealing two black swans and six eggs from the Highland Village neighborhood in Lakeland on February 12th.



Casanova was booked-in to the Polk County Jail on February 19th.



Both men have been charged with burglary of a structure (with an enhancement for crossing county lines) and grand theft.



PCSO deputies recovered the swans and eggs and returned them to their home on February 17th.

Original Release: https://dailyridge.com/2025/02/17/polk-sheriffs-office-searching-for-two-suspects-who-reportedly-stole-two-black-swans-swan-eggs/