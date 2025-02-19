Sirwayman Foster Arrested for Armed Drug Trafficking Within 1000 Feet of a Church

Lakeland Police Department Release

Sirwayman foster

In December of 2024 Lakeland Police detectives received information of drug sales occurring in the 1300 block of Regan Avenue in Lakeland. After an intensive investigation, the primary suspect was identified as Sirwayman Foster (age 41). Information was developed that Foster was keeping drugs at his residence but using the Regan Avenue location for sales. On January 30, 2025, detectives served a search warrant at Foster’s address and seized 944 grams of powder cocaine, 96.06 grams of crack cocaine, 296.85 grams of cannabis, 43.7 grams of MDMA, 8 grams of heroin, 1.75 grams of Fentanyl, 3 handguns (2 stolen), 1 shotgun, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and over $29,000 cash.

Foster was arrested and charged with Armed Trafficking in Cocaine, Manufacture of Cocaine, Possession of MDMA over 10 grams, Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Sell within 1000 feet of a Church, Trafficking in Heroin 4 grams or more, Possession of a Structure/Vehicle for Sale of Drugs, Possession of Cannabis with the Intent to Sell within 1000 feet of a Church, Possession of Cannabis over 20 grams and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Great job to our detectives who work so very hard to keep our community safe!