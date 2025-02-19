One Lakeland Swan Theft In Custody

UPDATE: One swan thief in custody, detectives continue to search for second thief

Alfredo Casanova turned himself in at the Polk County Jail at approximately 1:30 AM on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 for his active arrest warrant for felony burglary and grand theft for stealing the swans. PCSO Agricultural Crimes detectives are still actively searching for the second suspect, Jordan Montoya. We encourage anyone with information on Montoya’s whereabouts to contact our Ag detectives at 863-534-7205 (8-5 M-F) or 863-298-6200anytime. Tips can be emailed to [email protected]. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways:

CALL 1-888-400-TIPS (8477)

DIAL **TIPS from your cell phone

VISIT the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.comand click on “Submit A Tip”

DOWNLOAD the free “P3tips” app on your