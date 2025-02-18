23 Yr Old Lakeland Man Arrested After Leaving Scene Of Serious Bodily Injury Crash Of Pedestrian

LAKELAND, FL (February 18, 2025) – On Monday, February 17, 2025, at approximately 9:09 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian near the 3300 block of US Highway 98 North. Based on witness statements and evidence gathered at the scene, prior to the crash, a pedestrian was attempting to cross US Highway 98 North in a westerly direction, not in a marked crosswalk, when he walked into the path of a 2016 blue 2-door Toyota sedan which was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed in the outside lane. The driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Jason Jules, continued southbound on US 98 and then westbound on Griffin Road where he stopped and fled on foot into a nearby apartment complex.

The Lakeland Police Department Patrol Units, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department arrived on the scene and began life-saving measures. The pedestrian was transported to Lakeland Regional Health with critical injuries.

Jules returned to the scene 44 minutes later, accompanied by family members. Jules was arrested for Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Serious Bodily Injury.

Members of the Traffic Homicide Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation. The roadway was shut down for approximately four hours while the scene was processed for the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Travis Payne at [email protected].

Pedestrian:

Harry Jones

Age: 32

Auburndale, FL

Toyota Driver:

Jason Jules

Age: 23

Lakeland, FL