Emergency Responders Working Very Bad Multiple Vehicle Crash On C.R. 547 N. In Davenport

The Polk County Fire Rescue & Polk County Fire are currently working a multiple vehicle crash on C.R. 547 (Old Lake Wilson Rd.) & Bowen Rd. As many as 5 vehicles may be involved. The accident occurred at 5:24pm and emergency responders arrived shortly after.

One person is trapped inside a vehicle and will be listed as a trauma patient. The PCFR has requested helicopter evacuation and it will be landed at Davenport School of the Arts. Multiple additional injuries, but not trauma patients.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information is received. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. This is a two lane road and it is completely blocked per readers.