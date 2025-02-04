MISSING PERSON – BARBARA HARRISON LOCATED SAFE

*****UPDATE*****

LAKELAND, FL (FEBRUARY 4, 2025) – Barbara Harrison has been located safe and reunited with family! Thank you to everyone who shared this important information.

barbara

*****ORIGINAL RELEASE*****

LAKELAND, FL (FEBRUARY 03, 2025) – The Lakeland Police Department is continuing efforts to locate, Ms. Barbara Harrison, age 72. Barbara was last seen around 10PM yesterday evening. (February 2, 2025) at a residence in the 3600 block of Peregrine Way in south Lakeland. She was discovered missing this morning.

Barbara around 5’3” tall, weighs 120 lbs. It is unknown what Barbara might be wearing. Her family has advised she has early stages of Dementia.

Anyone with information with information on the whereabouts of Barbara Harrison is asked to call 911 or Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-6966.