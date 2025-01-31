Polk Emergency Responders On Scene Of Very Bad Crash On Pine Tree Trail In Davenport

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Polk County Fire Rescue are on scene of a very bad crash in Davenport. According to initial reports the accident occurred at the intersection of Pine Tree Trail & Solterra Blvd. The crash occurred at 6:41pm.

Initial reports are multiple people seriously injured including one pediatric patient and to adult patients going by helicopter. Currently emergency is working landing zone for the helicopters.

We have a message into Polk County Sheriffs Office regarding roadway conditions.

This is a very bad accident. So we would advise people to find alternative route rather than Pine Tree Trail.

This is a developing story and we will update as information becomes available.