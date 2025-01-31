73.9 F
Winter Haven
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Carl Fish
Carl Fish

Polk Emergency Responders On Scene Of Very Bad Crash On Pine Tree Trail In Davenport

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Polk County Fire Rescue are on scene of a very bad crash in Davenport. According to initial reports the accident occurred at the intersection of Pine Tree Trail & Solterra Blvd. The crash occurred at 6:41pm.

Initial reports are multiple people seriously injured including one pediatric patient and to adult patients going by helicopter. Currently emergency is working landing zone for the helicopters.

We have a message into Polk County Sheriffs Office regarding roadway conditions.

This is a very bad accident. So we would advise people to find alternative route rather than Pine Tree Trail.

This is a developing story and we will update as information becomes available.

Carl Fish
Carl Fish
Carl Fish

