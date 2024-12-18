Woman Caught Breaking Multiple Traffic Laws In School Zone Allegedly Assaults Deputy

Polk County Sheriff’s deputies patrolling the school zone outside Ridgeview Global Studies on Dunson Road in Davenport arrested a Clermont woman after witnessing her commit several traffic infractions, and then learning she also had a suspended license and marijuana in her possession.

At 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, deputies saw 23-year-old Lara Alexandre driving a black Nissan at a high rate of speed through a school zone while holding and looking at an iPad, and not wearing her seatbelt. She told the deputy sheriff who performed the traffic stop that she didn’t have her driver’s license with her. When he ran her information through the database, he found that it was suspended in September 2024.

During a search of her vehicle, deputies found marijuana and a grinder in her purse, and her suspended license in the car. As one deputy was taking her into custody, she became combative, and elbowed him in the chest.

When Alexandre arrived at the Sheriff’s Processing Center in Winter Haven to be booked into jail, she became aggressive in the back of the patrol car and a detention deputy came out to assist the deputy sheriff with retrieving her from the vehicle. Alexandre bit that detention deputy on the arm and then tried to bite the deputy again.

In addition to her traffic citations, Alexandre was charged with two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, resisting arrest with violence, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, possession of a suspended driver’s license, and driving while license suspended.

“I don’t know if Ms. Alexandre celebrates Christmas or not, but she’s certainly not spreading joy this holiday season. In fact she’s done everything possible to ensure she’ll be in the county jail instead of spending time with her family at Christmas. Here’s a tip – if you’re driving illegally, you probably shouldn’t draw attention to yourself by speeding through a school zone while looking at a mobile device and not wearing your seatbelt.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff