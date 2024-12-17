Lakeland Woman Arrested For Drinking In Bar While 4 Young Children (Youngest 10 Months Old) Were Left In Car

A Lakeland woman was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, December 16, 2024, after it was discovered that she left four young children in an idling vehicle while she drank alcohol inside of a Winter Haven lounge.

Deputies were called to the Apple Lounge & Grill at 2803 Recker Highway at around 9:19 pm, after an employee of the bar called and reported the matter.

Upon deputies’ arrival, the children (10-month old girl, 3-year old boy, 5-year old girl, and an 8-year old boy) were found inside of an idling vehicle in the parking lot.

Investigators made contact with the suspect, 36-year old Tiffany Shanta Simmons inside the bar. Throughout the investigation, she appeared intoxicated, was belligerent, uncooperative, and physically defiant. While being taken into custody, Simmons kicked a deputy.

An employee of the lounge told a PCSO detective that Simmons arrived sometime in the eight o’clock hour with a young boy. Simmons was told that nobody under 21-years of age was permitted in the lounge, so she said she would take the boy outside to wait with his father.

Simmons came back inside the lounge, alone, after about fifteen minutes. She ordered food, drank vodka, and danced.

Lounge staff became suspicious, and as they were looking in vehicles in the parking lot, they found the four unattended children and called the PCSO.

“Tiffany Simmons has a history of bad decisions, and this one is the latest. She left these four beautiful children, alone…in an idling vehicle, parked in a dimly lit parking lot, and outside of a lounge. All the while, she’s inside drinking vodka. The oldest child had a cell phone with no phone service, and he didn’t know how to call 911 in an emergency. Simmons’ actions are infuriating and reprehensible.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Detectives notified the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF), who initiated a safety plan for the children, who were turned over to biological family members.

Tiffany Simmons was arrested and taken to the Polk County Jail where she was charged with: negligent child abuse (F3, 4-counts), battery on a law enforcement officer (F3), resisting with violence (F3, 2-counts), resisting without violence (M1, 2-counts), and leaving children unattended in a motor vehicle for more than 15 minutes (M2. 3-counts) and cited for unattended vehicle idling with keys in the ignition.

Simmons’ prior criminal history includes: vehicle theft, burglary, retail theft, prostitution, criminal traffic, and numerous possessions of illegal drugs (marijuana, cocaine, and heroin).

The investigation remains ongoing.