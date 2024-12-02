The 43rd Annual Lakeland Christmas Parade “Christmas At Swan Lake”

The Junior League of Greater Lakeland and the City of Lakeland are proud to host the 43rd annual Lakeland Christmas Parade! The parade will take place in Downtown Lakeland Thursday, December 5, 2024. A fireworks display over Lake Mirror will kick off the festivities at 7 pm.

Map of 2024 Parade Route

At the same time, the parade will leave the RP Funding Center, making its way down Lemon Street, twisting and turning through Downtown Lakeland.

Be sure to keep an eye out for our very special guests…Santa & Mrs. Claus!

The Christmas Parade is enjoyed by the whole community. Please remember to keep sidewalks clear for individuals with wheelchairs, walkers and scooter

No Chairs Until the Day of the Event

The City asks that no chairs be placed on the parade route until the day of the parade. Each year, many of those attending the parade start staking their claim earlier and earlier. Fire Chief Doug Riley says, “We understand people want a good vantage point to watch the parade. Unfortunately, we have chairs blocking sidewalks and crosswalks days before the parade.” Police Chief Sammy Taylor adds, “This causes a major hazard, especially for those in our community that use wheelchairs and walkers to get around.”

The City will remove/relocate chairs that are totally blocking sidewalks, in the way of crosswalks and hindering the use of disabled parking spaces. We understand the excitement of this yearly event, but we also want to keep in mind the safety of all our citizens. Riley and Taylor say, “Please, no chairs on the parade route before Thursday, December 5.” Chairs, tape, blankets and other materials used to save viewing spaces will be removed if placed in public right-of-way before the day of the parade.

Photo Provided By City Of Lakeland

Street Closures

Incremental road closures will begin as early as 3:30 pm due to enhanced safety measures. You should plan on all parade route affiliated roads being closed by 6 pm (see parade route). Officers will be staged at locations along the route to assist with traffic. Closures will be clearly marked and directional signage will be in place.

Take alternate routes such as Bartow Highway (US 98) and Harden Boulevard if you are simply trying to get from one side of town to the other.

Public Parking

Public Parking is available in Downtown Lakeland on open, non-parade-route streets, in public lots and parking garages.

Interactive Downtown Lakeland Parking Map

ADA/Accessible Parking

Accessible parking will be available in Lot V (161 E. Lime St.) for vehicles with a disabled parking permit. See the ADA Accessibilitytab below for more info on the accessible parade experience.