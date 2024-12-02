Gas Pipeline Work to Close East Lake Parker Drive for One Week

Bartow, Fla. (December 2, 2024) — A Florida Gas Transmission project to reroute a pressurized pipeline and abandon another section of pipe will close East Lake Parker Drive at East Memorial Boulevard (US 92) for one week starting tomorrow morning, Tuesday, December 3.

Pipeline work and pavement restoration will occur in the roadway travel lanes along Lakeland Electric’s power plant frontage on East Lake Parker Drive. Closure requires northbound traffic from East Memorial Boulevard to detour at Fairway Avenue north to Lakeview Street, then west to East Lake Parker to bypass work zone. Southbound traffic along East Lake Parker Drive will detour in reverse order by turning east on Lakeview Street, then south along Fairway Avenue to East Memorial Boulevard. Minor travel delays are expected, especially during peak hour traffic. Commuters are advised to drive carefully, observe detour signs, and add extra drivetime to trips through the area.

For further details, contact Bill Skelton with the Polk County Roads & Drainage Division at 863-535-2200.