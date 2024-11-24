73.9 F
Winter Haven
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Carl Fish
Carl Fish

Latest Posts

Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder After Alleged Racially Motivated Stabbing At Wild Greg’s Saloon In Lakeland

9890

LAKELAND, FL (November 24, 2024) – On Saturday, November 23, 2024, at approximately 12:33 a.m., officers responded to a nightclub located at 4951 Highway 98 North in reference to reports of a person stabbed. 

Upon arrival, officers met with a 22-year-old male victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim stated that prior to being stabbed, he had been in a verbal altercation with an unknown male outside in the patio area. After leaving the area where the altercation occurred, the victim went back inside the bar. A short time later, the unknown male from the argument grabbed the victim from behind and stabbed him approximately four times in the back before fleeing the scene. The victim was transported to Lakeland Regional Health where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Stacked Christmas Tree Cookies By Life, Love & Sugar

Multiple witnesses confirmed the identity of the suspect to be 24-year-old Johnnie Brown IV from Winter Haven. An arrest warrant for Brown was granted, charging him with Attempted Second Degree Murder with a Deadly Weapon and noted a bias enhancement based on a witness reporting Brown making a racial slur just prior to the stabbing. Detectives contacted partners at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to assist with locating and arresting Brown given his known locations to be in the Winter Haven area. Upon his arrest, Brown refused to interview with Detectives and was transported to the Polk County Jail. 

If anyone has additional information related to this incident, they are asked to contact Detective Derek Gulledge at [email protected].

558-Acre “Gateway to the City” Development Approved for Lake Wales; Residents Say NIMBY
author avatar
Carl Fish
See Full Bio
Carl Fish
Carl Fish

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

- Advertisement -

Don't Miss

- Advertisement -

Advertise

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© 2021 WinterHavenDaily.com | All rights reserved.