Man Killed In Single Vehicle Crash On Interstate 4 Near Polk City

Last evening, Monday, September 16, 2024, around 10:50 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit investigated a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 4 in the Polk City area, which resulted in fatal injuries to the driver. According to the investigation so far, which includes witness statements, 52-year-old Robert Ferry of Jacksonville was driving a white 2000 Chevrolet van east on I-4 just east of SR 559 in the center lanewhen he attempted a lane change. It was raining heavily at the time. Ferry lost control of the van, which began to slide and leave the roadway, breaking through the guardrail and going airborne, ejecting him in the process. He was declared deceased at the scene. The van proceeded into a ditch, where it came to a final stop. The passenger, 51-year-old Rene Nelson of Jacksonville, was belted in and received minor injuries. She was treated and released from LRH.

Speed too fast for the inclement weather is possibly a factor in this crash, which is still under investigation. No other vehicles were involved. The eastbound lanes of I-4 were impacted for approximately four hours during the investigation.