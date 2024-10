BARTOW, Fla. (Oct. 12, 2024) – Due to flooding from Hurricane Milton, Deen Still Road will be closed from SR 33 to Moore Road, starting today at 3 p.m. until further notice. Traffic will follow detour from SR 33 to Old Polk City Road to Moore Road.

The truck restrictions on Old Polk City Road and Moore Road have been lifted until Deen Still Road repairs are complete and reopens.

For more details, call the Polk County Roads & Drainage Division at (863) 535-2200.