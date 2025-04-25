Law Enforcement Dealing With A Serious Incident On Hwy 92 In Lakeland

Update:

Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media at 2:30 am from the scene of a deputy involved shooting with an armed suspect that occurred just after 11 pm on Friday, April 25, 2025.

No deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were injured. The suspect is deceased.

Media can respond to the scene, at 2630 US 92 in Lakeland, near North Combee Road (Harvey’s Supermarket).

—

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency personnel are currently headed to a serious incident near 2736 US 92 in Lakeland. We have no confirmed details at this time, but the mobile command unit is en route. Please avoid the area as law enforcement is starting to block off roads in the area.

We have some unconfirmed reports at this time, but cannot confirm any details at this time. We have reached out to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to get more information. Please again avoid the area and let law enforcement do their jobs.

