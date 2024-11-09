58 Yr Old Lakeland Resident Killed In Semi Vs Sedan Crash In Lakeland

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Friday, November 8, 2024, at approximately 12:40 PM. The two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Old Soldier Road and Highway 98 North in Lakeland, and involved a semi-truck and a sedan (Toyota Corolla).

PCSO deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to the scene. The Florida Department of transportation also responded to assist in shutting down all lanes of Highway 98 North. The road was closed at approximately 12:40 PM and remained closed for about 5 hours, until 6:00 PM.

The stretch of Highway 98 North on which the crash occurred is currently under construction. The semi-truck was carrying a trailer of metal pipes from a construction area and was executing a left turn from Old Soldier Road in to the northbound lanes of Highway 98 North. The Toyota Corolla was travelling south on Highway 98 North and collided with the rear end of the semi-truck while it was executing its turn. The driver of the Toyota, a 58-year old from Lakeland, was killed.

The PCSO Traffic Homicide detectives responded to the scene assumed the investigation. The Traffic Homicide Unit investigates all fatal crashes. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.