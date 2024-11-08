Father & Bystander Desperately Tried To Save Child Trapped In Burning Car After Lakeland Crash

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Lake Parker Drive East and Broadway Street in Lakeland, Florida. The crash occurred on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at approximately 5 PM, and resulted in three injuries and one fatality.

The single vehicle (a white Kia sedan) had three occupants, the driver, a 30-year old from Winter Haven, and his two young children. It appears the car was traveling west on Broadway Street, towards the intersection with Lake Parker Drive East. The car travelled through the intersection, into a grassy, wooded area and collided with a tree. The car caught fire, and Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

A witness and the driver attempted to extricate the children from the back seat of the car. One was successfully extricated, but the other child tragically died in the fire. The driver and the surviving child were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. The witness who helped at the scene was also taken to the hospital to be treated for burns sustained while helping pull the occupants out of the car.

PCSO Traffic Homicide detectives respond to all fatal crashes. They are investigating the crash. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.