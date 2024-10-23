Sheriff Grady Judd Will Brief Media On Deputy Involved Shooting In Unincorporated Haines City

The Tenth Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Deadly Incident Task Force is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that occurred in northeast Polk County this afternoon. All of the deputies involved are safe.



At 6:30 p.m. this evening (Wednesday, October 23, 2024) Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media at the scene, which is near the 2000 block of Slocumb Road in unincorporated Haines City. He will provide preliminary details this evening, and more information will be released at a later time.