Off-Duty Polk Deputy (Now Former Deputy) Charged With Lewd Act

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Rodney Isaiah Williams, III, a 20-year-old deputy sheriff who resigned immediately upon his arrest, with one count unlawful exposure of sexual organs, on Saturday, September 28, 2024. Had he not resigned, he would have been terminated.

Williams was observed completely nude and then masturbating in full view of a camera. The crime occurred at an apartment complex in Davenport, in an open landing area shared with multiple other apartments. Deputies responded and interviewed Williams, who admitted to stepping outside of his apartment and masturbating “for the thrill” and then stated that he “did something stupid.” He was off-duty at the time.

“This vulgar and indecent behavior by one of our now former agency members is completely unacceptable, not to mention illegal. We will never tolerate such immoral and illegal conduct. That is why he was promptly arrested.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Williams was hired as a deputy sheriff in November 2023. He was booked in during the early morning hours of Sunday, September 29th, and is being held on $1,000 bond.