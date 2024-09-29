Lakeland Woman Facing Serious Charges After Allegedly Breaking Into A Vehicle Stealing Guns, Ammo And Other Items

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Jessica Bridges, DOB: 08/27/85, and charged her with (1) count of Armed Burglary of a Conveyance, one (1) count of Grand Theft GT $20,000 LT $100,000, one (1) count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, one (1) count of Grand Theft of a Firearm, and one (1) count of Violation of Probation.

“On September 16th, 2024, at approximately 2200 hours, I was requested by Southwest District Supervision to assume control of an ongoing conveyance burglary investigation. I responded to REDACTED in Lakeland, Polk County, Florida and conducted a sworn recorded interview with the victim REDACTED.

REDACTED advised that he recently got out of jail and returned to the aforementioned property to check on his “project car”. Upon arriving at the property, REDACTED realized that his passenger side rear window had been broken, and approximately twenty-two thousand dollars ($22,000) worth of his car parts (a transmission, turbo kits, splitters, and miscellaneous tool sets) and personal belongings had been removed from the vehicle. REDACTED advised that he immediately suspected that Jessica Bridges had broken into the vehicle and removed his belongings, due to her recently advising him that she planned to break into the car to retrieve a laptop that she believed was hers. REDACTED advised that he made contact with the owner of the property, and Jessica’s boyfriend REDACTED. REDACTED advised that REDACTED told him that he did not want to be involved, and that he (REDACTED) could come by his residence and retrieve any items that belonged to him.

I responded to the residence located at REDACTED in Lakeland, Florida and made contact with Jessica Bridges and REDACTED. I obtained consent to search the residence from both parties and as a result of that search located approximately seven hundred and fifty dollars ($750.00) worth of stolen property that REDACTED listed in his sworn recorded interview to include multiple sets of drone propellers, Apple Airpod Pros, and shaving equipment. Jessica Bridges advised that REDACTED‘s girlfriend REDACTED brought a bag containing the items to her residence and asked her to store it for safekeeping. Jessica Bridges also advised that she made a phone call to REDACTED while he was in jail, and stated that she would be hiring a locksmith to enter his vehicle and retrieve a Macbook laptop that she stated appeared to be hers, despite having no permission from REDACTED to enter his vehicle. It should also be noted that Bridges initially stated that the stolen property was left by REDACTED when he used to live with her, and did not mention receiving the property from REDACTED until the end of ourinteraction.

I made contact with REDACTED and conducted a sworn recorded interview with her. REDACTED advised that she never provided Bridges with any of REDACTED‘s items, and that the only way that Bridges would have the items is if entered REDACTED‘s vehicle and retrieved them, as they were locked in the vehicle prior to REDACTED going to jail.

REDACTED provided me with screenshots of text messages sent by Bridges advising that REDACTED would have to return items that she accused him of taking, or else he would not receive any of his property back.

Among the items stolen from inside of the vehicle is a pink AR-15.22 caliber rifle that REDACTED advised belongs to his daughter. Additionally, two (2) Sig Sauer magazines were also taken from inside of the vehicle.

An inquiry of law enforcement resources revealed that Jessica Bridges has three prior felony convictions and is not legally allowed to possess a firearm. All three convictions occurred on October 31st, 2022 (53-2021CF005253A000X). Bridges is also currently on probation, in relation to the same incident.

Based on my investigation, I determined sufficient probable cause to charge the suspect Jessica Bridges with one

(1) count of Armed Burglary of a Conveyance, one (1) count of Grand Theft GT $20,000 LT $100,000, one (1) count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, one (1) count of Grand Theft of a Firearm, and one (1) count of Violation of Probation. It is more probable than not that the suspect unlawfully entered the victim’s conveyance with the intent to commit a Grand Theft of Property totaling over $20,000 including a Firearm. The suspect became armed with a firearm while committing the burglary, placing her in illegal possession of a firearm based on prior felony convictions. The aforementioned charges place the suspect in violation of the terms of her probation.