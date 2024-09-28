Polk DCF Worker Charged After Driving Without A License With Juvenile In Car – Has Charges Dropped

Update: On 9/17/2024 the State of Florida dropped its charges against Jayla Rae Robinson, 22, of Lakeland. She was charged with knowingly driving with a suspended license. According to the latest court documents those charges are No Billed. “Further investigation reveals that thedefendant’s driver’s license was not properly under suspension on the date this citation was written.” Information from the latest court documents.

Editors Note: Many have asked if the very public exposure of these arrests appropriate in any similar case, but especially with a member of a government agency?

Full Arrest Affidavit

—— Original Article ——

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office around 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2024 on Highway 17 in Bartow. A deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle after learning the registered owner of the vehicle (Jayla Rae Robinson, 22, from Lakeland) had a suspended license.

When the deputy asked Robinson for her license, she gave it to him and stated that she knew her license was suspended, as she had just been pulled over two days before and given a citation for the same violation. She was arrested for Knowingly Driving While License Suspended or Revoked (M2) and transported to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Processing Center. In the vehicle with Robinson was a 15-year old child whom she told deputies she was transporting to court. Another DCF worker was contacted to come pick up the 15-year old passenger to transport her to court.

“We take DUI and DWLSR offenses very seriously, especially when the suspects are people in a position of trust in the community. Driving children around for work after already being cited for driving with a suspended license is irresponsible. And driving and crashing a car under the influence of alcohol sets a very poor example.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff