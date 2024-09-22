50 Yr Old Lakeland Man Killed & 4 Others, Including 2 Children, Transported To Hospital

LAKELAND, FL (September 22, 2024) – On Saturday, September 21, 2024, at approximately 8:49 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash involving a black Toyota pickup truck and a silver Toyota sedan in the 4100 block of State Road 33. Just prior to the crash, the silver sedan was traveling southbound on State Road 33 and the black pickup truck was traveling northbound on State Road 33. For unknown reasons, the sedan struck the west curb, entered the center median, then crossed into the northbound lanes of State Road 33. The front of the sedan then impacted the front of the pickup truck.

The Lakeland Police Department Patrol Units, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department all arrived on the scene to begin life-saving measures. Despite the best efforts of these responders, the driver of the silver sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver and passengers of the black pickup truck were transported to Lakeland Regional Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was partially shutdown for approximately four hours.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Traffic Crash Investigator Officer Camilo Almeida at camilo.almeida@lakelandgov.net.

Silver Toyota Sedan Driver (Deceased):

Maurice Knight

Age: 50

Lakeland, FL

Black Toyota Pickup Driver:

Julio Delgado-Castro

Age: 36

Westmont, IL

Black Toyota Pickup Passenger:

Brenda Parra-Rodriguez

Age: 39

Polk City, FL

Black Toyota Pickup Passenger:

Age: 12

Polk City, FL

Black Toyota Pickup Passenger:

Age: 5

Polk City, FL